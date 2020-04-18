Gov. Polis announces requirement for essential business workers to wear masks Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 52:10s - Published now Gov. Polis announces requirement for essential business workers to wear masks Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday he was issuing a new executive order that will require workers at essential businesses to wear face masks and coverings at all times while they are at work. 0

