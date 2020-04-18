Gov. Polis announces requirement for essential business workers to wear masks

Global  

Colorado Gov.

Jared Polis announced Friday he was issuing a new executive order that will require workers at essential businesses to wear face masks and coverings at all times while they are at work.

