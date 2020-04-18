Global  

In Other News: 2 terrorists killed; Army Chief slams Pak; Depp joins Instagram

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:35s - Published
In Other News: 2 terrorists killed; Army Chief slams Pak; Depp joins Instagram

In Other News: 2 terrorists killed; Army Chief slams Pak; Depp joins Instagram

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane slammed Pakistan over exporting terror.

The Army chief said that the Pakistan Army has been trying to infiltrate terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Army killed two terrorists who attacked SPOs in Kishtwar earlier in the week.

In other news, TRAI raised international call termination charges to 35-64 paise/minute.

Hollywood actor Johhny Depp joined social media site Instagram.

The actor already got over 2 million followers.

