STEM teachers 3D print face shields for healthcare workers

STEM teachers 3D print face shields for healthcare workers

STEM teachers 3D print face shields for healthcare workers

What started as a grassroots coalition could potentially supply hospitals from Cincinnati to Athens with much needed PPE.

Soon, thousands of face shields will be in the hands of frontline hospital staff, and it’s all because of the hard work of about a dozen STEM teachers.

