Watch: Amitabh shares picture of Bachchan family from premiere of Sholay

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of his family from premiere of his film Sholay.

The actor posted a monochrome picture featuring himself, wife Jaya Bachchan, father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and mother Teji Bachchan.

In the picture, Amitabh and his mother are seen in the middle of a conversation while Jaya and Harivansh Rai Bachchan are seen sitting and listening to Amitabh and his mother.

The 1975 Indian action-adventure film was penned by Salim-Javed.