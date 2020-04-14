Watch: Amitabh shares picture of Bachchan family from premiere of Sholay
Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of his family from premiere of his film Sholay.
The actor posted a monochrome picture featuring himself, wife Jaya Bachchan, father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and mother Teji Bachchan.
In the picture, Amitabh and his mother are seen in the middle of a conversation while Jaya and Harivansh Rai Bachchan are seen sitting and listening to Amitabh and his mother.
The 1975 Indian action-adventure film was penned by Salim-Javed.