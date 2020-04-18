British Monarch Puts Kibosh On Her Birthday Parade

Global  

Reuters reports Queen Elizabeth has made a request that is the first of its kind in her 68 years on the throne.

Namely, that the parade to celebrate her official birthday, which is celebrated in June, would not go ahead in its traditional form.

Likewise, the Queen was especially keen that no gun salutes be made to mark her actual birthday on April 21st.

The royal family typically uses ceremonial gun salutes to mark special occasions such as anniversaries and birthdays.

Britain is at or near the peak of an outbreak in which more than 14,000 people have already died.

It has the fifth highest national death toll of a pandemic linked to at least 150,000 deaths worldwide.

