Covid-19: Over 20 Navy personnel infected; junior Defence minister speaks

Over 20 personnel in the Indian Navy have tested positive for Covid-19.

All of them have been admitted to the Navy's Asvini hospital in Mumbai's Colaba.

All of the cases are from the INS Angre, a shore establishment in Mumbai.

Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Yesso Naik said that a person at the facility was in touch with an ex-serviceman.

This is how the virus spread at the establishment.

The Navy has asserted that it is mission-capable and combat-ready.