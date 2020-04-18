PM Trudeau: Restrictions At US-Canada Border To Continue For Another Month

Reuters reports that people wishing to travel between the US and Canada will face challenges for another month.

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend border restrictions for another 30 days to help control the spread of coronavirus.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on Saturday.

Canada’s death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 8% to 1,346 deaths.

Reported cases climbed 6% to 32,412.

The center of Canada’s outbreak is Quebec.

Seniors in care homes there account for most of the province’s 805 deaths.