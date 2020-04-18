Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Palm Beach County won't reopen until 'peak' of coronavirus cases is reached

Palm Beach County won't reopen until 'peak' of coronavirus cases is reached

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Palm Beach County won't reopen until 'peak' of coronavirus cases is reached

Palm Beach County won't reopen until 'peak' of coronavirus cases is reached

Non-essential businesses, parks, public and private beaches, boat ramps, and public and private golf courses in Palm Beach County will remain closed for the "foreseeable future" to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, officials announced on Friday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RodolfoPlancart

Rodolfo Plancarte RT @WPTV: Palm Beach County won't reopen until 'peak' of coronavirus cases is reached https://t.co/0VcS6Sh2Cd https://t.co/YQcUPftB4s 1 hour ago

MDExtraordinary

Michelle @williamlegate Schools closed through this school year, and he’s forming a task force on how to reopen, and Palm Be… https://t.co/abiSNh6Xf9 1 hour ago

Payne1Yani

YaniPayne1 RT @WPTV: #BREAKING: Palm Beach County won't reopen until 'peak' of coronavirus cases is reached. WATCH LIVE >> https://t.co/DM2hLDHsN1 htt… 2 hours ago

MarionFr4

Marion Frank❌ Ron DeSantis: Reopen Palm Beach County Beaches - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/UoRCRA0PJY via @Change 4 hours ago

Trumpgays1

GAYS LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP RT @Trumpgays1: Palm Beach County won't reopen until 'peak' of coronavirus cases is reached. Democrats living in Florida are the #FloridaMo… 5 hours ago

Trumpgays1

GAYS LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP Palm Beach County won't reopen until 'peak' of coronavirus cases is reached. Democrats living in Florida are the… https://t.co/afczgs2Zt8 5 hours ago

jojo_demore

Jojo DeMore Palm Beach County won't reopen until 'peak' is reached https://t.co/1dStj52lIB 6 hours ago

Rickbluewave140

Rick RT @GingerBMamma: We have a ways to go............. https://t.co/QZ69DONeSk 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.