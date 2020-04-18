Palm Beach County won't reopen until 'peak' of coronavirus cases is reached Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:37s - Published now Palm Beach County won't reopen until 'peak' of coronavirus cases is reached Non-essential businesses, parks, public and private beaches, boat ramps, and public and private golf courses in Palm Beach County will remain closed for the "foreseeable future" to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, officials announced on Friday.