Palm Beach County Commissioner says governor's decision not to include Palm Beach County in Phase 1 of reopening is 'wrong decis

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Citing what he called stable and possibly declining hospital, ventilator and ICU utilization numbers, Palm Beach County Commissioner Hal Valeche calls the governor’s decision short-sighted.

