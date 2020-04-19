Executive Order Requiring Face Coverings In All Maryland Businesses, Public Transit Goes Into Effect Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:13s - Published now Executive Order Requiring Face Coverings In All Maryland Businesses, Public Transit Goes Into Effect There are now more than 12,000 coronavirus cases and more than 450 deaths in Maryland, according to new data released Saturday morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Taracallie RT @CBSNewYork: Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has issued an executive order requiring residents there to wear face coverings in public, but h… 7 minutes ago Chelsea Elaine RT @CDPHE: .@GovofCO has issued an executive order requiring workers at critical businesses – like grocery stores – to wear face coverings… 13 minutes ago Paulette Bostic RT @MDHealthDept: .@GovLarryHogan's executive order requiring face coverings when inside any retail establishment—including grocery stores… 17 minutes ago Valerie Migliore RT @WFSBnews: Gov. Lamont announced there are now over 17,000 positive coronavirus cases in CT and 1,086 deaths https://t.co/16M4kaCknt 22 minutes ago CBS New York Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has issued an executive order requiring residents there to wear face coverings in publi… https://t.co/0NUwCJSZUO 1 hour ago BronxWorks (1/2) Recently, @NYGovCuomo issued an Executive Order requiring that all essential workers wear face masks.… https://t.co/slr8TclIGy 1 hour ago Anwar A.Rehman RT @DanburyHospital: .@GovNedLamont issued a new executive order requiring all CT residents to wear a mask or face covering in any public s… 2 hours ago