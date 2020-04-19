Global  

Trump says four states set to ease lockdown restrictions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Donald Trump says four states are set to ease lockdown restrictions, while again hailing the US response to the coronavirus.

Mr Trump also warned China could face consequences over its early handling of the outbreak.

