Doctor Sings Opera to Relax Staff Working in Hospital Against Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:49s - Published
This doctor started singing opera while working with the staff in the hospital against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He started singing so that everyone could relax and feel more motivated and positive to treat patients and beat the blues of the deadly virus disease.

