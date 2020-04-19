Global  

Easter Mass: All churches in Moscow are closed to the public

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Russian Patriarch Kirill celebrates the Orthodox Easter Mass at an empty Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Sofia, people attend the Easter mass despite the virus fears.

