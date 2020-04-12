Church Goers Prepare For Easter Sunday:

When easter sunday comes every year, some folks head to church, or they go and spend time with friends and family.

However..

This year the coronavirus pandemic has greatly impacted the plans of some.

My parents aren't wanting me to come home they went back and forth deciding what i should do for easter so, i'm going to stay home in my apartment here, so it'll be a little bit of a boring easter but it's all about what actually easter is all about so i'll have to remember that with my plans tomorrow.

For some churchgoers services will not be held in person, however there will be options such as streamed services or drive through services.

I am catholic so, i usually go to mass, but this year i'll just have to watch it from home.

I don't know of any churches that are streaming it so i'm going to have to do some research on that for tomorrow.

But personally i've just been reading the bible and listening to the rosary online and although some people have had to make changes to their easter routines, there are still lessons that can be taken from this experience.

We really are going to remember what tomorrow is all about and the importance of visiting family and we'll take that time a little bit more seriously from now on and i think in the end, god has a reason so this is all a good thing for some reason.

Once again the public is reminded to stay at home this easter sunday.

For those in the bluegrass state, kentucky governor andy beshear announced that anyone participating in large gatherings will have their license plate information taken down, and that information will be forwarded to local health departments who will then present an order to self quarantine for 14 days.

Andrew garcia 44 news.