Churches Hold Different Kinds of Services on Easter

Death.
Easter celebrations are different for just about everyone.
But all day - churches across north alabama have found unique ways to still celebrate.
Waay31's casey albritton spoke to church-goers who took part in a drive-in service this morning.
Put some nats here sound of car engine or preacher?
Madge atkinson/ pastor "today, amid the weather here, we are doing drive-in resurrection sunday service."
Shawn drake/ church member "when i first heard we were going to do this, i was a little skeptical about being around others and getting out but it was wonderful."
For the very first time... unlimited ministries of alabama held a drive-in service for easter sunday.
Madge atkinson/ pastor "everyone is six feet apart from each other and no one will be allowed to get out of their cars for any reason."
Shawn drake/ church member "since being stuck at home for a long time, it was amazing to be here even though we couldn't get close to each other."
Church-goers watched the service from their cars--rolling down their windows... listening to the pastor.
Shawn drake/ church member "if we felt the need, we blew our horns and waived.
It was a wonderful feeling."
A feeling that they hope can continue to experience throughout the pandemic.
Madge atkinson/ pastor "we were excited to be able to finally just from a distance, see our friends and our family."
Shawn drake/ church member "the world is a scary place right now.
We just have to have faith that things are going to get better."
That was waay31's casey albritton reporting.
Not all churches had drive-thru services.
But many did