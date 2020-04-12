Churches Hold Different Kinds of Services on Easter

Death.

Easter celebrations are different for just about everyone.

But all day - churches across north alabama have found unique ways to still celebrate.

Waay31's casey albritton spoke to church-goers who took part in a drive-in service this morning.

Put some nats here sound of car engine or preacher?

Madge atkinson/ pastor "today, amid the weather here, we are doing drive-in resurrection sunday service."

Shawn drake/ church member "when i first heard we were going to do this, i was a little skeptical about being around others and getting out but it was wonderful."

For the very first time... unlimited ministries of alabama held a drive-in service for easter sunday.

Madge atkinson/ pastor "everyone is six feet apart from each other and no one will be allowed to get out of their cars for any reason."

Shawn drake/ church member "since being stuck at home for a long time, it was amazing to be here even though we couldn't get close to each other."

Church-goers watched the service from their cars--rolling down their windows... listening to the pastor.

Shawn drake/ church member "if we felt the need, we blew our horns and waived.

It was a wonderful feeling."

A feeling that they hope can continue to experience throughout the pandemic.

Madge atkinson/ pastor "we were excited to be able to finally just from a distance, see our friends and our family."

Shawn drake/ church member "the world is a scary place right now.

We just have to have faith that things are going to get better."

That was waay31's casey albritton reporting.

Not all churches had drive-thru services.

But many did