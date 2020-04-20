Global  

Local bartender acts to bring relief to bar's uncertain future

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Local bartender acts to bring relief to bar's uncertain future

Local bartender acts to bring relief to bar's uncertain future

The Gridiron Grill and Tap House is one of many bars who were forced to close their doors by March 17, following Governor Kate Brown’s order.

Local bartender acts to bring relief to bar's uncertain future

And restaurants are scrambling to find financial security after the shutdown has taken a toll on business operations.

Kezi 9 news reporter kennedy dendy found out how one bar is responding after being unable to receive funding from the paycheck protection program.

Derrick: "we can either wait for a loan that may never come or we can take action."

Which is exactly what derrick bryant and a co- worker decided to do for gridiron grill and tap house...starting a 'gofundme' page to bank support from the community.

Hopefully re- opening their doors when the time comes.

Derrick: "my owner, whos name is chris craig, he did what he was supposed to do right away.

He applied for the cares act and sba loan.

All he's heard is that he's on a waiting list."

The gridiron grill and tap house then found out on friday that loan applications were no longer being accepted..

As the u-s small business administration has exhausted its allotted funds that*many businesses hoped to receive through the paycheck protection program.

Bridge: now this is just one of the many oregon bars who were forced to close their doors on march 17th following governor kate brown's order..

They say that over the last five years, both the customers and the staff have been like family.

Derrick: "it is a hard time for all everybody and all companies and especially the bar and restaurant industry cause some may never reopen.

We're doing whatever we can to make sure the gridiron grill on 28th and main street opens."

He says that without any funding from the s- b-a....the future of the bar will remain uncertain.

Derrick: "the money doesn't go to the employees.

It goes to this bar to pay the bills, to get food back in here, to pay the taxes on it, to make up for lost revenue.

We cant just sit idle we have to do something."

Reporting in springfield, kennedy dendy kezi 9




