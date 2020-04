INSIDE THE ICU: Nurses showcase the importance of staying home and stopping the spread of COVID-19

TREAT COVID-19PATIENTS.BUT WHAT IS LIFE LIKEFOR THE PEOPLE OTHE FRONT LINES --FIGHTING THIS VIRUS?ED JOINS US LIVEFROM HIS HOME INBUFFALO TO TAKE USINSIDE THE I-C-U.FOR DAYS NOW--THE GOVERNOR HASSAID THE WORST OFTHE "COVID-19 CRISIS"IS BEHIND US...BUT IN WESTERN NEWYORK, THE REALITYIS--THE WAR AGAINSTTHIS INVISIBLEENEMY--IS FAR FROM OVER.NEW THIS MORNING,WE'RE TAKING YOUBEHIND THE CURTAIN--INTO THE"CONTROLLED CHAO"SOF THE ICU--GIVING YOU A FIRSTHAND LOOK--AT THE BRUTALITY OFTHIS VIRUS...AND THE PEOPLEFIGHTING ON THEFRONTLINES.--2.19 CLIP 8314INTENSIVE CARE THISIS LINDSAY 2.21INSIDE THE ICU--AT MILLARD FILLMORESUBURBAN HOSPITAL--14.11 GENERALLY, THEPATIENTS WHO COMEHERE ARE THE SICKESTIN THE HOSPITAL 14 1FRONTLINE WORKERSRIP OFF THEIRPROTECTIVE GEAR..RUSHING FROM OROOM TO ANOTHER...BOTH WITH COVIDPATIENTSALARMS ARERINGING--MONITORS AREFLASHING..22.07 YOU HAVE TORUSH IN THE ROOMAND DO WHATEVERYOU CAN 22.12WHEN THESE NURSESGET IN THERE--WITH A NEW GOWNAND GLOVESTHE PATIENT ISSTABILIZED INSECONDS.LINDSAY ACEVEDO ISTHE NURSE--IN CHARGE OF THEICU.21.44 IN HERE, YOUDON'T KNOW WHEN APATIENT IS GOING TOGET WORSE 21.5022.16 THEIR CONDITIONCHANGES SO RAPIDLYAND HAVING TO PUT ONTHE PPE YOU WANT TDO IT AS FAST AS YOUCAN SO THAT MAKESYOU NERVOUS.

SOEVERYTHING THAT YOUDO HAS A LEVEL OFINTENSITY 22.244.05 NOTHING LIKETHIS WAS EVER IN OURIMAGINATION.

44.08REGISTERED NURSEJULIE GRIMM--IS IN THE GLASS ROOMNEXT DOOR--WORKING ON A NEWCOVID PATIENT--JUST ADMITTED FROMTHE ER42.01 SHE'S CRITICALLYILL 42.02/42.04 EVEN THOUGHTHE EMERGENCYDEPARTMENT HASDONE A GREAT JOB ATKEEPING HER IN ADECENT PLACE INORDER TO TRANSFERHER HERE, THERE'SSTILL GOING TO BE ALOT OF WORK TO BEDONE.

42.13THIS IS NOT A DRILL.THIS IS REAL LIFE--AND ALL OF THIS,BEFORE NOON, ONWEDNESDAY--SEVEN HOURSBEFORE THEIR SHIFTENDS.8.27 JULIE: WE'RETRYING TO WAKE HERUP?

OKAY 8.28THESE ARE THEPEOPLE ON THEBATTLE FIELD--IN THIS FIGHT AGAINSTCOVID 19.DURING MORNINGROUNDS--THEY STOP OUTSIDEEACH PATIENT'SROOM--DISCUSSING THEIRCASE AND CARE.DOORS ARE SHUTTIGHT.THERE IS TAPE OVERTHE WINDOWS--CALLING EXTRAATTENTION TO COVIDCASES...AND THE NECESSARYPROTECTIVEEQUIPMENT NEEDEDTO GO INSIDE.3.16 EXCUSE MECHRISTINE, I'VE GOT TOGET RIGHT IN HERE.3.18SHE'S LAYERED INARMOR.AN N-95 MASK--A SURGICAL MASK--A FACE SHIELD...A GOWN...TWO PAIRS OFGLOVES25.34 DRANTCH: DOYOU FEEL YOU HAVEENOUGH?

LA: RIGHTNOW YES.

RIGHT NOW IDO.

WE CAN KIND OFFEEL THINGS ARGETTING A LITTLE BITTIGHTER 25.4215 OF 19 PATIENTS ONTHIS FLOOR ARECOVID POSITIVE.THERE ARE ANOTHER16 "COVID POSITIVEPATIENTS"--ON ANOTHER FLOOR.WE'RE TOLD THERE ISAN UPTICK IN COVIDHOSPITALIZATIONSHERE AT SUBURBAN,INCLUDING SOMEFROM NURSINGHOMES.45.01 WE'RE SEEITHE GAMUT.

IT DOESN'TMATTER .

WE MAY HAVEA HIGHER NUMBER OFOLDER PATIENTS ORPATIENTS WITH PRE-EXISITING HEALTHCONDITIONS, BUTWE'RE SEEINGEVERYTHING 45.1323.32 DRANTCH: DIDYOU EVER THINK WE'DBE IN A SITUATION LIKETHIS?

LA: I DIDN'T THINKIT WAS GOING TO GETTHIS BAD.

23.36WHILE CONFIRMEDCASES "CONTINUE TOCLIMB" IN ERIECOUNTY--THESE MEDICALPROFESSIONALS ARERISING TO THEOCCASION.WHAT WE DO NOWWILL IMPACT THEFUTURE--STOPPING THESPREAD AND SAVINGLIVES.YOU'LL SEE THEEMOTIONAL IMPACTTHIS CRISIS IS HAVINGON THESE FOLKS--IN PART TWO OF MYSPECIAL REPORT"INSIDE THE ICU"--TONIGHT AT SIX.