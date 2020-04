State will track medical workers with COVID-19

SPREAD.

4 IN YOUR CORNER’S KATIELAGRONE SHOWS YOU WHAT’S NOWCHANGED AFTER OUR REPORTING.58-103142-154THE SUNSHINE STATE ISSUING NEWRULES TO BETTER TRACK COVID-19AMONG CERTAIN PEOPLE DEEMED HIGHRISKACCORDING TO THESE DOCUMENTSOBTAINED BY THE(i-team brand line)-- JUST ONE DAY AFTER WE WEREFIRST TO DISCOVER THE STATEWASN’T TRACKING HEALTHCAREWORKERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS WHOTESTED POSITIVE FOR THE VIRUSFLORIDA’S HEALTH DEPARTMENT NOWMANDATING ALL HEALTHCAREPROVIDERS AND FACILITIES "mustimmediately report all COVID-19cases" INVOLVING MEDICAL WORKERSAND PUBLIC SAFETY EMPLOYEESINCLUDING LAW ENFORCEMENT ANDFIRE FIGHTERS.11:00- it really is astonishingthat we haven’t asked thatquestion a long time ago.LAST WEEK, MARTIN PEEBLE, AREGISTERED FLORIDA NURSE ANDUNION REPRESENTATIVE SPOKE OUTOVER CONCERNS HOSPITALS WERE NOTPROPERLY PROTECTING EMPLOYEESWORKING THE FRONTLINESCASES INVOLVING MEDICAL WORKERSWITH THE VIRUS IS KEY DATA, HESAYS, TO STOPPING ITS SPREAD.8:13- it’s pretty obvious, howare you going to managesomething if you’re not trackingit.HEAD OF THE STATE’S NURSESASSOCIATION ALSO SUPPORTS THENEW MANDATES.3:39- we definitely need to knowthe impact on healthcareworkers, it speaks directly tothe need for personal protectiveequipment and the importance ofhaving that available tohealthcare workersFLORIDA JOINS SEVERAL OTHERSTATES INCLUDING OHIO ANDMINNESOTA THAT ARE NOW TRACKINGHEALTHCARE WORKERS INFECTED WITHTHE VIRUSWHILE ITS TOO SOON TO KNOW HOWJUST MANY OF THE MORE THAN13-THOUSAND POSITIVE CASESREPORTED IN THE STATE AREHEALTHCARE WORKERSWITH THEVIRUS NOT EXPECTED TO PEAK HEREFOR ANOTHER MONTHTHE NEW RULESAIM TO ZERO IN ON POPULATIONSMOST VULNERABLEIF IT’S NOTALREADY TOO LATE.4:40- we need to know what therisk is to healthcare workeand even knowing from startingtoday would be helpful.KATIE LAGRONE LOOK LIVE TAG.A FEW HOTELS IN THE TAMPA BAYAREA ARE NOW SET UP FOR PEOPLEWHO CAN’T GO HOME BECAUSE OF THEVIRUS.HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SIGNED TWOSIX MONTH LEASES WITH TWOHOTELS.

THERE ARE MORE THAN 300ROOMS OPEN FOR RESIDENTSIMPACTED BY THE VIRUS..

AND INNEED OF A SAFE SPACE TO STAY.RIGHT NOW THEY HAVE 7 GUESTSBETWEEN THEM..

BUT EXPECT MORE.REINERT says: "Many folks thatmay have family at home or mayhave a pregnant wife or elderlyparents at home and they can’tgo home.

They have to havesomewhere else to go and that’swhy the county stood this up."31-43THE COUNTY IS COVERING THE COSTOF FOOD AND THE LODGING.

GUESTSCAN LEAVE AT ANY TIME..

BUTFORFEIT THEIR ROOM.

AND IN ORDERTO GET A ROOM..

YOU HAVE TO HAVEA REFERRAL FROM YOUR PRIMARYCARE DOCTOR.THE PRESIDENT AND VICEPRESIDENT SAYS THEY’LL HAVE ABETTER IDEA in about a week .

IFTHEY’LL NEED TO EXTENDRESTRICTIONS BEYOND THE END OFTHIS MONTH.LAUREN BLANCHARD HAS THE UPDATE.TRUMP says: "Wherever thatmonster goes, we’re able to movewith it."PRESIDENT TRUMP CONFIDENT IN THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S RESPONSEDESPITE GRIM WARNINGS FOR THECOMING WEEKS AS THE CORONAVIRUSSPREADS.TRUMP says: "The next week, weekand half, is going to be a bigsurge, the professionals tellus, and, I think we’re in goodshape."THE PRESIDENT’S CORONAVIRUSTASK FORCE IS RECOMMENDINGPEOPLE CONTINUE TO STAY HOME,SAYING THEY SEE SIGNS IT ISSLOWING THE VIRUS.FAUCI says: "What we’ve beendoing has been working."EVEN ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO WAITTWO WEEKS BETWEEN GROCERY RUNS,AND LIMITING THE NUMBER OFFAMILY MEMBERS WHO GO TO THESTORE.BIRX says: "We have to do evenmore right now because that willpredict where we are two orthree weeks from now."MEANWHILE IN CONGRESS, SENATORCHUCK SCHUMER SAYS A PHASE FOURRELIEF BILL WILL BE NEEDED.PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS THEY’VE HADSERIOUS DISCUSSIONS ABOUT ASECOND ROUND OF DIRECT PAYMENTS,AND THAT HE’S OPEN TO THE IDEAOF ANOTHER RELIEF BILL, BUT,THAT IT MUST BE FOCUSED ONINFRASTRUCTURE.TRUMP says: "We wanna haveinfrastructure bill, a real one,like in the vicinity of twotrillion dollars."AND WHILE, AT TIMES, IT SEEMSTHE LEADERS ARE WORKINGTOGETHER, EACH STILL MAKINGPARTISAN SWIPES.TRUMP says: "Schumer’s just allabout politics.

I’ve known himalmost all of my adult life,and, he’s, he’s a disgrace."(reporter on cam tag)PRESIDENT TRUMP AND FORMER VICEPRESIDENT JOE BIDEN SPOKE BYPHONE MONDAY AFTERNOON.BIDEN’S CAMPAIGN SAID HE SHAREDSOME SUGGESTIONS ON HOW TO DEALWITH THE OUTBREAK.PRESIDENT TRUMP SAID HEAPPRECIATED THE WARM, FIFTEMINUTE CONVERSATION.IN WASHINGTON, LAURENBLANCHARD, FOX NEWS.A NEW POLL SUGGESTS PRESIDENTTRUMP’S HANDLING OF THECORONAVIRUS CRISIS IS HURTINGHIM AMONG REGISTERED INFLORIDA..POLITICO REPORTING ON THERESULTS OF THE U-N-F POLLCONDUCTED BETWEEN LAST TUESDAYUNTIL YESTERDAY.

IT SHOWS 46PERCENT OF VOTERS SURVEYED FAVORFORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDENFOR PRESIDENT OVER THE 40PERCENT WHO SUPPORT TRUMP.

53PERCENT THOSE SURVEYED SAID THEYDISAPPROVED OF THE PRESIDENT’SRESPONSE TO THE CRISIS..VERSUS45 PERCENT WHO APPROVE.

THE POLLALSO FOUND 51 PERCENT OF VOTERSURVEYED APPROVED OF THEGOVERNOR’S RESPONSE VERSUS 46PERCENT WHO DISAPPROVE.BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORISJOHNSON IS THE INTENSIVE CAREUNIT TONIGHT.

HE TESTED POSITIVEFOR CORONAVIRUS MORE THAN A WEEKAGO.

HE WAS ADMITTED YESTERDAY..BUT MOVED INTO THE ICU WHEN HISCONDITION WORSENED.

IT’S APRECAUTION SHOULD HE NEEDVENTILATION.THE VIRUS IS ALSO DEVASTATINGDAIRY FARMERS IN FLORIDA..FORCING THEM TO DUMP TRUCK FULLSOF MILK ON THE GROUND.PART OF THE REASON..

CLOSEDBUSINESSES..

AND STORES LIMITINGHOW MUCH MILK YOU CAN BUY HASDRIED UP THE MARKET.

WHICH MEANSTHERE’S LITERALLY TOO MUCH MILKWITH NO WHERE TO GO.JACOB:"IT’S DEVASTATING TO US TO WATCHUS POUR MILK ON THE GROUND.45-48BUTTED TO"IT DEFINITELY IS PUTTING ADAMPER ON OUR BUSINESS.

THEQUESTION IS CAN WE SURVIVE IT?"128-132ONE FARMER WE SPOKE TO SAYS HEWAS TOLD TO REDUCE MILKPRODUCTION..

BUT SAYS ITS NEARLYIMPOSSIBLE TO REDUCE THE SAMEAMOUNT FOR HIS EXPENSES.

HE ALSOANTICIPATES A MILK SHORTAGE INTHE FALL.MANY OF YOU HAVE ANNUAL DISNEYPASSES...AND YOU MIGHT BEWONDERING ABOUT THAT TIME YOU’VEPAID FOR.... BUT CAN’T USEBECAUSE THE PARKS ARE CLOSED?DISNEY SAYS...YOU DON’T HAVE TOPAY FOR THAT TIME.IF YOU PAID UP FRONT FORPASSES...YOU HAVE TWO OPTIONS.YOU CAN GET A REFUND FOR THEDAYS THE PARKS ARE CLOSED.OR, DISNEY WILL EXTEND THEEXPIRATION DATE ON PASSES TOMAKE UP FOR THE MISSED PERIOD.IF YOU PAY MONTHLY...YOU WON’TBE CHARGED DURING THE CLOSURE OFTHE PARKS.AND, YOU’LL GET *REFUNDS FOR ANYPAYMENTS THEY MADE AFTER THESHUTDOWNS.THE SHUT DOWN OF NON-ESSENTIALBUSINESSES IN FLORIDA HAS LEFTTHOUSANDS UNEMPLOYED... ANDWITHOUT HEALTH INSURANCE.AN ALARMING SITUATION IN THEMIDDLE OF A PANDEMIC...BUT WHAT OPTIONS DO PEOPLE HAVEWHO WERE INSURED THROUGH THEIREMPLOYERS?FOX 4 SANDRA RODRIGUEZ SPOKEWITH INSURANCE EXPERTS ON WHATOPTIONS PEOPLE HAVE..(0:12 - 0:19)(1:02 - 1:18)LL INTRO:WELL, PEOPLE THAT HAVE RECENTLYLOST THEIR JOB HAVE A SPECIALENROLLMENT PERIOD TO APPLY FORINSURANCE THROUGH THE AFFORDABLECARE ACT OR ACA MARKETPLACE━BUT THEY NEED TO ACT QUICKLYSOT(Steve Isidor, Insurance Agent,Insurance Summit USA):"Built into the Affordable CareAct, whenever you’re losingcoverage you have a 60-daywindow to actually get insurancethrough the exchange."AS TENS OF THOUSANDS OFFLORIDIANS COPE WITH JOB LOSSES━ MANY ARE ALSO LEFT WITHOUTHEALTHCARE COVERAGE DURING THISGLOBAL PANDEMICBUT THERE ARE OPTIONS━INCLUDING INSURANCE COVERAGETHROUGH THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’SAFFORDABLE CARE ACT OR ACAMARKETPLACE2:14:49SOT(Steve Isidor, Insurance Agent,Insurance Summit USA):"If you are approved for specialenrollment period they willforward the tax credit to theinsurance company and then theinsurance company will providethe insurance for you."ISIDOR SAYS THE INFORMATION YOUPROVIDE WHEN APPLYING HAS TOMATCH WHEN YOU FILE TAXES NEXTYEAR SO YOU WANT TO BE ASTRANSPARENT AS POSSIBLE3:56:00SOT(Steve Isidor, Insurance Agent,Insurance Summit USA):"If you say you’re going to make20,000 dollars but in reality,you make 30,000, the governmentis going to ask you back for theaccess tax credit they gaveyou."ANOTHER OPTION IS COBRACOVERAGESOT(Tom Smythe, Professor ofFinance, FGCU):"Which allows former employeesto purchase the same healthinsurance plan that they hadfrom their employer prior tothem leaving."BUTTE}1:43:16SOT(Tom Smythe, Professor ofFinance, FGCU):"Cobra for most people is likelyto be pretty expensive, but itis an option especially withcontinuity of care."WITH COBRA COVERAGE YOU HAVE TOPAY THE FULL PREMIUM YOURSELF2:34:22SOT(Steve Isidor, Insurance Agent,Insurance Summit USA):"When you’re on your employer’sgroup plan, your employerusually picks up the tab for50-percent and you pay the other50-percent for yourself, and formost group plans the employerdoesn’t pay for your familymembers, the employee pays forthe family members that are onthere."ISIDOR SAYS PREMIUMS THROUGH THEACA MARKETPLACE ARE USUALLYFAIRLY REASONABLE IN PROPORTIONTO SOMEONE’S INCOME...BUT PEOPLE THAT ARE ON THE HIGHEND OF THE INCOME BRACKET WOULDBENEFIT MORE FROM COBRACOVERAGE...WITH BOTH OPTIONS━ A PERSONWOULD HAVE HAD TO BEEN COVEREDTHROUGH THEIR EMPLOYER3:25:50SOT(Tom Smythe, Professor ofFinance, FGCU):If you did not have insurancethrough your previous employerand were not currently oninsurance associated with theAffordable Care Act, gettinginsurance is going to bedifficult.SO WHEN ARE THOSE STIMULUSCHECKS REALLY GOING TO SHOW UP?AND HOW MUCH WILL YOU GET?

4 INYOUR CORNER BREAKING IT ALL DOWNTONIGHT.A LIVE LOOK AT PINE ISLAND ROAIN CAPE CORAL ..

FROM THE CAMERAON TOP OUR STUDIOS IN THE CAPE