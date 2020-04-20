DEO to send out unemployment checks

Global  

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is starting to send out six hundred dollar unemployment checks for those who applied.

They will also receive state benefits.

ON WHAT CAN BE DONE RIGHT NOW TOIMPROVE THINGS... WITHOUTBRINGING LAWMAKERS BACK.MEANWHILE, THE THE DEPARTMENT OFECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY SAYS SOMEHELP IS COMING-- THEY SAY THEYARE STARTING TO MAIL OUT600-DOLLAR UNEMPLOYMENT CHECFROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.THE STATE SAYS LAST WEEK, ITMAILED OUT NEARLY 24-THOUSAND OFTHE FEDERAL UNEMPLOYMENT CHECKS,MEANT TO SUPPLEMENT STATEUNEMPLOYMENT.FLORIDIANS WHO GET A 600-




