What you need to know about sheltering and working in place with pets

What you need to know about sheltering and working in place with pets

What you need to know about sheltering and working in place with pets

Just as humans are going stir crazy and seeking ways to stay engaged and entertained while stuck at home, the same is true for our fur babies.

So, it’s more important than ever to find new tricks to help keep them physically and mentally stimulated.

23ABC spoke with Darris Cooper, National Dog Training Operations Manager at Petco, about how pet parents can help their pets #SitStayHome with peace of mind.

What you need to know about sheltering and working in place with pets

NEW "STAY AT HOME" NORMAL AMIDSTTHE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

WITHINCREASED TIMESPENT INDOORS WITH OUR FURRYFAMILY MEMBERS, PEOPLE AREWONDERING HOW THEY CAN KEEPTHEIR PETS WELL CARED FOR ANDENTERTAINED.

PROFESSIONAL DOGTRAINER AND NATIONAL DOGTRAINING OPERATIONS MANAGER ATPETCO, DARRISCOOPER, JOINS US WITH SOMEADVICE."OUTCUE:"WE'RE GOING TO HAVE ALL OF THISON OUR WEBSITE, TURNTO23.COM.THANKS AGAIN DARRIS!"




