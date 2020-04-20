Tracking long-term care facility cases

Global  

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:21s - Published
A report by ABC News finds at least 7300 people have died inside nursing homes.

That's almost 20% of all COVID-19 deaths nationwide.

