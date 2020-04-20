Idris Elba teaming with United Nations to launch $40 million coronavirus relief fund Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:43s - Published 1 hour ago Idris Elba teaming with United Nations to launch $40 million coronavirus relief fund Covid-19 survivors Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina have teamed up with United Nations officials to launch a $40 million dollar fund for poor nations hit by the pandemic. 0

