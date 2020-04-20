Global  

Look live Beshear threat

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Alleged death threat made against him on social media.

It called on people to use the second amendment to quote "eliminate the governor".

But is it a threat or just harmless social media criticism?

Abc 36's monica harkins reports.

### governors get backlash, but this...state police took notice of.

A man posted on social media...calling for people to exercise their right to bear arms to "eliminate" the governor.

Troopers say they took screenshots of the reported threat and sent them to k- s-p headquarters in frankfort.

But the man who wrote the post...the courier journal newspaper in louisville reports he says it wasn't a threat at all.

The courier journal writes he added the comment about the second amendment to highlight what he calls the governor's constitutional violations.

The post he made does reference governor beshear's actions during the coronavirus.... including requiring protesters to social distance and restricting mass gatherings...like church services.

Other lawmakers and elected officials have come to beshear's defense, including attorney general daniel cameron when asked about the alleged threat at his 5 pm briefing governor beshear didn't directly address it, but says he's confident in state police.

Kentucky "the kentucky state police is an incredible organization filled with great people.

They provide security for me on a daily basis.

I fully trust them.

They know what they're doing and i couldn't be in better hands."

Kentucky state police says it doesn't release information about how it handles threats against the governor or about any updated security measures relating to the threat.

In frankfort, monica harkins, abc 36 news.

