NYS Department of Labor streamlines process

State said there were 275 thousand outstanding claims that dated back a month.

The department of labor brought on three thousand people to work on those claims. and today... that back log is now 43-hundred.

The secretary to the governor says you should get money this week if you've been waiting.

And if you haven't started a claim.... we're told the process is more streamlined.

Melissa derosa 31:40 there was this incredibly inefficient, frankly stupid process that the federal government laid out around pandemic unemployment insurance where if you were a gig worker, self employed, contractor - you had to apply for unemployment insurance, get denied, and then go through a second process of applying for pandemic unemployment insurance 31:59 what the dept of labor came up with, a new form that was launched this morning where you can fill out one application, put in all of the information and the department of labor determines if you are not able to get regular unemployment insurance it will automatically put you into pandemic unemployment insurance 32:15 the department of labor has paid approximately 2.2 billion dollars in unemployment insurance to 1.1 million new yorkers.

