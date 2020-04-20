Global  

Is One Direction Reuniting?....Maybe

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:42s - Published
One Direction fans are buzzing with excitement as rumors swirl that the band may be getting back together.

The boy band devastated fans in 2015 when they went on hiatus following member Zayn Malik quitting the group.

Now, observant followers have noticed a change in who the bandmates are following on Twitter.

The official One Direction account and the accounts of Harry, Liam, Louis, and Niall are following Malik's account.

According to CNN, on Sunday, Liam appeared on an Instagram Live with Swedish DJ Alesso.

During the IG Live session, Liam revealed that many of the One Direction members are currently in London.

"I can't say too much," Payne said.

"Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day".

Fans are eager to find out what those "plans" are.

Recent related news from verified sources

David Beckham Named Sexiest Bearded Star, Harry Styles Crowned the Worst

The retired professional soccer player tops the list of Britain's hot bearded male stars while the...
AceShowbiz - Published

One Direction to Reunite: Revisiting the Band's Most OMG Moments

One Direction has sure made plenty of midnight memories. Since coming together in 2010, Harry Styles,...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •ContactMusic



Tweets about this

imaneactthebest

idk RT @rockerlwt: y'all do realize that this is probably gonna be the end of it all right?? ending one direction with a huge project. reunitin… 1 day ago

jessicacliffxrd

Jessica Big time rush AND one direction reuniting at the same time....maybe 2020 isn’t so bad 1 week ago

lieslmichele

lysol disinfectant spray Big Time Rush AND One Direction reuniting?? Maybe 2020 isn’t so bad huh 1 week ago

laurenmadsennn

lauren madsen i thought since one direction was reuniting this year maybe NEXT YEAR we would get big time rush...but no...we get both THIS YEAR 1 week ago

daylightkiwi

ᴋᴀᴛ 🦋 First the Jonas Brothers got back together last year, now Big Time Rush is reuniting and they’ve been talking about… https://t.co/TDHXxtSgBB 1 week ago


