Is One Direction Reuniting?....Maybe

One Direction fans are buzzing with excitement as rumors swirl that the band may be getting back together.

The boy band devastated fans in 2015 when they went on hiatus following member Zayn Malik quitting the group.

Now, observant followers have noticed a change in who the bandmates are following on Twitter.

The official One Direction account and the accounts of Harry, Liam, Louis, and Niall are following Malik's account.

According to CNN, on Sunday, Liam appeared on an Instagram Live with Swedish DJ Alesso.

During the IG Live session, Liam revealed that many of the One Direction members are currently in London.

"I can't say too much," Payne said.

"Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day".

Fans are eager to find out what those "plans" are.