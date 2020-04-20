CNN's Brooke Baldwin Gives Update on COVID-19 Battle, 'The Batman' Release Date Pushed Back & More | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:03s - Published 1 hour ago CNN's Brooke Baldwin Gives Update on COVID-19 Battle, 'The Batman' Release Date Pushed Back & More | THR News 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson is pushed back, CNN's Brooke Baldwin gives an update on her COVID-19 battle, John Krasinski hosts a virtual prom with The Jonas Brothers & Billie Eilish and the first trailer for 'Hollywood' is here. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this