Novartis To Begin Trial Testing Old Malaria Drug Against COVID-19

Swiss pharmaceutical Novartis AG said on Monday it will begin testing hydroxychloroquine.

The drugmaker will test the malaria medication in a randomized trial to see if it is effective against COVID-19.

According to Reuters, the company is hopeful that it will have data on the efficacy of the drug by June.

The generic medicine has been touted by President Trump as a “game-changer” in the fight against COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine has been in use since 1955 for the treatment of malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus.

There are currently no approved medicines or vaccines specifically for COVID-19.