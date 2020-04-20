Fashion designer makes masks, delivers to homes in West Baltimore

UP TO DONATE FACE MASKS TOTHOSE WHO NEED THEM& TODAY ADC FASHION DESIGNER WAS ATMCCULLOH HOMES, DOING JUSTTHAT.

WMA━2 NEWS ABBY ISAACSSHOWS US HOW HER ACT OFKINDNESS MAKES US STRONGERTOGETHER.14:5━ 15:05 LOOKLIV━ Lastweek the mayor of Baltimoreadvised everyone cover theirface in public, and it becameapparent that a lot of peoplestill needed face masks.

So apartnership between a dcfashion designer, JohnsHopkins and McCulloh homes waborn.

NATS cell video ━2I like that, I know ITSMALL GESTURE, AN ACT OFKINDNESS 2:5━57 NATS You wantone now?

Yea Oh thank you somuch THAT BRIGHTENS PEOPLESDAY DURING THESE UNCERTAINTIMES.

4:4━47 NATS I thinkitTHIS CASE, COULD ALSO SAVELIVES.

3:0━06 NATS It means Iwont get the corona virus,keep the germs out TODAY DCFASHION DESIGNER TRERESEROBERTS DROPPED OFF HER FIRSTBATCH OF FACE MASKS TO TENANTSAT MCCULLOH HOMES.

7:4━50TRERESE Roberts// DC fashiondesigner DONATING MASKS━ Theyare cloth and 100 percentcotton 3:5━4:01 DE━ You knowI went to get face masks todayat home depot, gone.

IT WASTHROUGH AN UNLIKELYPARTNERSHIP 9:3━39 DR G To meit showcases the strength ofBaltimore.

JOHNS HOPKINSDOCTOR PANAGIS GALIATSATOS ANDHIS NONPROFIT MEDICINE FOR THEGREATER GOOD WERE LOOKING FORSOMEONE TO DONATE MASKS TOHOUSING UNITS.

THEY HEARDTHERE WAS A NEED..

AND KNEWCOVI━19 IS NOT HITTINGEVERYONE EQUALLY.

━:1━31 DRG━ Populations with anincreased housing density aregetting ravaged more thanothers.

So homes where a lotof people live in closequarters such as these, thisis where face masks need to beemphasized more than anything.We can quarantine yes, we canwash hands but this is what isgoing to prevent oneindividual from another fromspreading it.

THEIR INTERNREACHED OUT TO ROBERTS, WHOSHE KNEW THROUGH MODELING HERPROM DRESSES.

5━58 TRERESEShe had messaged me and saidhey I was wondering if youcould donate some masks forthis wonderful housing unit inBaltimore.

SHE SAID YES OFCOURSE.

PROM DRESSES, BECAMEFACE MASKS AND DAYS LATER,HERE THEY ARE.

8:2━23 NATSGod bless 1:3━42 TRERES━ Ithink that everyone deservesto be happy and healthy sobeing able to make adifference is really importantto me.

And the most importantthing is doing it because youhave a good heart and not forprofit but because people needit.

16:4━50 LOOK LIV━ Thiswas just the first delivery ofmany and masks will be goingto other housing units too,who have requested masksthrough medicine for thegreater good.

In BaltimoreAbby Isaacsú THE CHALLENGES OF