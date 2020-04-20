Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow

TONIGHT.Tonight Partly cloudy, with alow around 43.
Northwest wind 5to 8 mph becoming calm.Tuesday A chance of showers,then showers and thunderstormsafter 11am.
Some of the stormscould produce small hail andgusty winds.
High near 62.Breezy, with a south wind 8 to13 mph becoming west 15 to 20mph in the afternoon.
Windscould gust as high as 30 mph.Chance of precipitation is100%.
New rainfall amounts ofless than a tenth of an inch,except higher amounts possiblein thunderstorms. TuesdayNight Mostly clear, with a lowaround 36.
Northwest wind 10to 18 mph, with gusts as highas 30 mph.
Wednesday Sunny,with a high near 56.
West wind10 to 15 mph, with gusts ashigh as 24 mph.
WednesdayNight Partly cloudy, with alow around 41.
West windaround 6 mph becoming calm inthe evening.
Thursday Showers.High near 60.
Chance ofprecipitation is 80%.
ThursdayNight Rain.
Low around 50.Chance of precipitation is90%.
Friday Showers likely,mainly before 2pm.
Mostlycloudy, with a high near 60.Chance of precipitation is60%.
Friday Night A chance ofshowers before 8pm.
Partlycloudy, with a low around 45.Chance of precipitation is30%.
Saturday A chance ofshowers.
Partly sunny, with ahigh near 60.
Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.
SaturdayNight A chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 49.
Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.
Sunday Achance of showers.
Partlysunny, with a high near 63.Chance of precipitation is30%.
Sunday Night A chance ofshowers.
Mostly cloudy, with alow around 44.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.
MondayPartly sunny, with a high near59