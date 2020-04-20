Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow

TONIGHT.Tonight Partly cloudy, with alow around 43.

Northwest wind 5to 8 mph becoming calm.Tuesday A chance of showers,then showers and thunderstormsafter 11am.

Some of the stormscould produce small hail andgusty winds.

High near 62.Breezy, with a south wind 8 to13 mph becoming west 15 to 20mph in the afternoon.

Windscould gust as high as 30 mph.Chance of precipitation is100%.

New rainfall amounts ofless than a tenth of an inch,except higher amounts possiblein thunderstorms. TuesdayNight Mostly clear, with a lowaround 36.

Northwest wind 10to 18 mph, with gusts as highas 30 mph.

Wednesday Sunny,with a high near 56.

West wind10 to 15 mph, with gusts ashigh as 24 mph.

WednesdayNight Partly cloudy, with alow around 41.

West windaround 6 mph becoming calm inthe evening.

Thursday Showers.High near 60.

Chance ofprecipitation is 80%.

ThursdayNight Rain.

Low around 50.Chance of precipitation is90%.

Friday Showers likely,mainly before 2pm.

Mostlycloudy, with a high near 60.Chance of precipitation is60%.

Friday Night A chance ofshowers before 8pm.

Partlycloudy, with a low around 45.Chance of precipitation is30%.

Saturday A chance ofshowers.

Partly sunny, with ahigh near 60.

Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.

SaturdayNight A chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 49.

Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.

Sunday Achance of showers.

Partlysunny, with a high near 63.Chance of precipitation is30%.

Sunday Night A chance ofshowers.

Mostly cloudy, with alow around 44.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

MondayPartly sunny, with a high near59WHILE PUBLIC SCHOOLS AR