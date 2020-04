Ben Asks a Question: Will Ohioans have to wear masks? Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:01s - Published 1 week ago Ben Asks a Question: Will Ohioans have to wear masks? Will Ohioans returning to work soon have to wear a mask? Gov. Mike DeWine says "it just makes sense" to use masks to protect others from COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this WCPO 9 Ben Asks a Question: Will Ohioans be required to wear masks? https://t.co/T8mTxsKMxq 1 week ago Lucy May ICYMI Watch: Ben Asks a Question: Will Ohioans be required to wear masks? Via ⁦@Ben_Schwartz24⁩ https://t.co/X8uNVEZiPh 1 week ago