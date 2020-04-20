Run S01E03 f-ck

Run 1x03 f-ck - promo trailer HD - next on season 1 episode 3 - Plot synopsis: Ruby (Merritt Wever) and Billy (Domhnall Gleeson) decide to spend a day in Chicago before making any rash decisions about their next moves.

As the two anxiously await check-in at a lavish hotel, Ruby meets an exciting woman at a department store, while Billy tries to handle a relentless Fiona (Archie Panjabi).

Later, Billy comes clean about what drove him to run.