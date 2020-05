Bonjour Tristesse movie (1958) - Deborah Kerr, David Niven, Jean Seberg Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 04:52s - Published on April 20, 2020 Bonjour Tristesse movie (1958) - Deborah Kerr, David Niven, Jean Seberg Bonjour Tristesse movie trailer (1958) - Plot synopsis: Cecile, decadent young girl who lives with her rich playboy father Raymond. When Anne, Raymond's old love interest, comes to Raymond's villa, Cecile is afraid for her way of life. Director: Otto Preminger Writers: Arthur Laurents, Françoise Sagan Stars: Deborah Kerr, David Niven, Jean Seberg 0

