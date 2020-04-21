Pet Adoption Skyrockets During Stay-At-Home Order Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:55s - Published now Pet Adoption Skyrockets During Stay-At-Home Order It appears many people are adding to their families during the stay-at-home order in Minnesota, reports Kate Raddatz (1:55). WCCO 4 News At 6– April 20, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this