Health Headlines - 4-20-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how nursing homes will have to report any cases of Coronavirus. Also, we are busting some of the biggest myths surrounding the Coronavirus.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Health Headlines - 4-20-20 NURSING HOMES WILL NOW BEREQUIRED TO REPORT CASES OFCORONAVIRUS...DIRECTLY TO THE C-D-C.THAT NEW DIRECTIVE WAS ISSUED BYTHE CENTERS FOR MEDICARE ANDMEDICAID.NURSING HOMES WILL ALSO BEREQUIRED TO NOTIFY PATIENTS...AND THEIR FAMILIES... ABOUTANY CASES.THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HASKILLED THOUSANDS OF PEOPLEINSIDE LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES... ACROSSTHE U-S.WITH INFORMATION ON THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC CONSTANTLYCHANGING... IT CAN BEHARD TO SEPARATE FACT FROMFICTION.WHICH IS WHY... WORLD HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE BUSTING SOME OFTHE MOST POPULAR MYTHSABOUT THE VIRUS.MANDY GAITHER HAS THE DETAILS.ACCORDING TO THE WORLD HEALTHORGANIZATION --THE NEW CORONAVIRUS DOESN'TTRAVEL THROUGH 5-G MOBILENETWORKS -- EVEN COUNTRIESWITHOUT5-G ARE SEEING THE VIRUS SPREAD.IT GOES FROM PERSON TO PERSONTHROUGH AIR DROPLETS -- OR FROMGERMS ON CONTAMINATEDSURFACES THAT ARE TOUCHED ANDNOT WASHED OFF --YOU CAN NOT PREVENT THE NEWCORONAVIRUS BY DRINKING ALCOHOL,EATING GARLIC, EXPOSINGYOURSELF TO THE SUN, TAKING AHOT BATH, USING HAND DRYERS, ORULTRAVIOLET DISINFECTIONLAMPS --SPRAYING ALCOHOL OR CHLORINE ONSURFACES CAN DISINFECT THEM --BUT SPRAYING THOSECHEMICALS ON YOUR BODY WON'TKILL ANY VIRUSES THAT HAVEALREADY ENTERED YOUR BODY.COVID-19 CAN SPREAD IN ANYCLIMATE -- HOT AND HUMID OR INCOLD WEATHER.RINSING YOUR NOSE WITH SALINEWON'T PREVENT INFECTION -- ANDANTIBIOTICS ONLY KILLBACTERIA -- NOT VIRUSES -- SOTHEY WON'T WORK EITHER.THE NEW CORONAVIRUS CAN NOT BETRANSMITTED THROUGH MOSQUITOBITES.BEING ABLE TO HOLD YOUR BREATHFOR 10 SECONDS OR MORE WITHOUTCOUGHING OR FEELING DISCOMFORT--DOES NOT MEAN YOU'RE COVID-19FREE.AND CATCHING THE CORONAVIRUSDOESN'T MEAN IT'LL STAY WITH YOUFOR LIFE -- MOST PEOPLEWHO CATCH COVID-19 RECOVER.FOR TODAY'S HEALTH MINUTE, I'MMANDY GAITHER.





