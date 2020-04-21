Kim Jong Un reportedly in grave danger, has not been seen since April 11.

Kim Jong Un reportedly in grave danger DANGER" AFTER SURGERY,THIS IS ACCORDING TO A U-SINTELLIGENCE SOURCE.U-S OFFICIALS ARE CLOSELYMONITORING THE SITUATION.HE REPORTEDLY HAD A CARDIO-VASCULAR SYSTEM PROCEDURE., HEWAS LAST SEEN ON APRILELEVENTH.DETAILS OF HIS CONDITION HAVENOT YET BEEN CONFIRMED BY U-SOR SOUTH KOREAN OFFICIALS.ALSO DEVELOPING.... TONIGHT.PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP MAKIN



