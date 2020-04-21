Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald trump says will 'Temporarily suspend' immigration over Coronavirus Pandemic | Oneindia

Donald trump says will 'Temporarily suspend' immigration over Coronavirus Pandemic | Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Donald trump says will 'Temporarily suspend' immigration over Coronavirus Pandemic | Oneindia

Donald trump says will 'Temporarily suspend' immigration over Coronavirus Pandemic | Oneindia

As the protests rage across United States, mounting pressure to reopen the economy and lift the lockdown, The United States is set to temporarily suspend immigration amid rising number of coronavirus cases.

Donald Trump tweeted out, In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!

#CoronavirusLockdown , #COVID19 , #CoronavirusOutbreak

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wongai1968

Dr E Dorante-Day PhD Donald Trump says he will suspend immigration into the US to fight coronavirus, save jobs https://t.co/Fui7J9tsEW via @ABCNews 15 seconds ago

ManchurianDevil

James Stanhope RT @IntelOperator: Immigration has long been an issue that has energized the president's core supporters, and Monday night's tweet will und… 26 seconds ago

GlobalWatchCGTN

CGTN Global Watch #US President Donald #Trump says he will sign an order to suspend immigration to the US. #GlobalWatchTopStory https://t.co/cQs4vc5OnI 51 seconds ago

RChance55

RMChance55 RT @thejournal_ie: Donald Trump says he will temporarily suspend all immigration to the US because of Covid-19 https://t.co/i2W1IRhVja 52 seconds ago

tendotai

SONYA AGUAYO ROJAS RT @CNNPolitics: BREAKING: President Trump says he will sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration to the United States bec… 1 minute ago

johnlmx2014

John Marioco RT @cryptowhale: BREAKING: Donald Trump says US will buy up as much cheap oil as possible. 2 minutes ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/ufbasTZ3Vd President Donald Trump said on Monday he will suspend all immigration into the United State… https://t.co/fkWP01YKdN 2 minutes ago

ItsScottTwo

Gail Scott RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump says he will suspend all immigration into the United States temporarily through an executive order in r… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.