Donald trump says will 'Temporarily suspend' immigration over Coronavirus Pandemic | Oneindia Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:26s - Published 1 hour ago Donald trump says will 'Temporarily suspend' immigration over Coronavirus Pandemic | Oneindia As the protests rage across United States, mounting pressure to reopen the economy and lift the lockdown, The United States is set to temporarily suspend immigration amid rising number of coronavirus cases. Donald Trump tweeted out, In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! #CoronavirusLockdown , #COVID19 , #CoronavirusOutbreak 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dr E Dorante-Day PhD Donald Trump says he will suspend immigration into the US to fight coronavirus, save jobs https://t.co/Fui7J9tsEW via @ABCNews 15 seconds ago James Stanhope RT @IntelOperator: Immigration has long been an issue that has energized the president's core supporters, and Monday night's tweet will und… 26 seconds ago CGTN Global Watch #US President Donald #Trump says he will sign an order to suspend immigration to the US. #GlobalWatchTopStory https://t.co/cQs4vc5OnI 51 seconds ago RMChance55 RT @thejournal_ie: Donald Trump says he will temporarily suspend all immigration to the US because of Covid-19 https://t.co/i2W1IRhVja 52 seconds ago SONYA AGUAYO ROJAS RT @CNNPolitics: BREAKING: President Trump says he will sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration to the United States bec… 1 minute ago John Marioco RT @cryptowhale: BREAKING: Donald Trump says US will buy up as much cheap oil as possible. 2 minutes ago TfsNews.com https://t.co/ufbasTZ3Vd President Donald Trump said on Monday he will suspend all immigration into the United State… https://t.co/fkWP01YKdN 2 minutes ago Gail Scott RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump says he will suspend all immigration into the United States temporarily through an executive order in r… 2 minutes ago