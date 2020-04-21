Reports suggest Kim Jong Un in 'fragile' condition Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published now Reports suggest Kim Jong Un in 'fragile' condition Rumours abound that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in a ‘fragile’ condition after surgery. Although officials in South Korea have not confirmed the rumours, CNN has cited a US official to back up the claims. 0

