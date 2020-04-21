Global  

Reports suggest Kim Jong Un in 'fragile' condition

Reports suggest Kim Jong Un in 'fragile' condition

Reports suggest Kim Jong Un in 'fragile' condition

Rumours abound that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in a ‘fragile’ condition after surgery.

Although officials in South Korea have not confirmed the rumours, CNN has cited a US official to back up the claims.

