China 'sent medical experts' to advise on North Korea's Kim

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published
China 'sent medical experts' to advise on North Korea’s Kim

China 'sent medical experts' to advise on North Korea’s Kim

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure early this month, a South Korean media report said, amid speculation over Kim's health following his absence from a key anniversary event.

Lauren Anthony reports.

China 'sent medical experts' to advise on North Korea’s Kim

China has dispatched a team to North Korea to advise on the health of leader Kim Jong Un - according to three sources familiar with the situation.

The group's trip, which included medical experts, doctors and officials came amid conflicting reports about the health of the North Korean leader.

A delegation led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party's International Liaison Department left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday (April 23), two of the three anonymous sources said.

Reuters was unable to immediately determine what the trip signaled in terms of Kim’s health.

Seoul-based website Daily NK reported earlier this week that Kim was recovering after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure on April 12 - citing one anonymous source in North Korea.

South Korean government officials and a Chinese official have challenged reports that suggested Kim was in grave danger after surgery.

U.S. President Donald Trump also downplayed earlier reports that Kim was gravely ill.

"I think the report was incorrect," he told reporters on Thursday (April 23).

On Friday (April 24), a South Korean source told Reuters their intelligence was that Kim was alive and would likely make an appearance soon.

Reuters has not been able to independently confirm any details on Kim's whereabouts or condition.

But North Korea's state media last reported on Kim's whereabouts when he presided over a meeting on April 11.




