North Korea's Kim Jong Un in critical condition? Watch China's reaction Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 00:57s - Published now North Korea's Kim Jong Un in critical condition? Watch China's reaction Reports suggest that North Korea's leader is in a fragile condition. Kim Jong Un is reportedly in a critical state after undergoing a surgery. North Korea's close ally, China, reacted to the news reports. Geng Shuang, Spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spoke on the matter. Watch the full video for more details. 0

