Britain's Prince Charles opens new field hospital in Wales to fight coronavirus

Britain's Prince Charles opened a new field hospital in Cardiff on Monday (April 20), erected to provide thousands of extra beds for patients with the coronavirus.

The heir-to-the-throne opened the hospital by video link from his home in Scotland.

The royal who himself has recovered after suffering mild symptoms of COVID-19, thanked workers and lauded the efforts of the people ''coming together and showing extraordinary team spirit and cooperation.'' The Dragon's Heart Hospital, the largest temporary hospital in Wales, has been built inside the Principality Stadium which usually hosts rugby union games.




