'Worst is yet ahead': WHO warns that lockdowns alone won't end Covid pandemic

'Worst is yet ahead': WHO warns that lockdowns alone won't end Covid pandemic

'Worst is yet ahead': WHO warns that lockdowns alone won't end Covid pandemic

World Health Organisation issued a dire warning on Monday.

WHO said that the 'worst' of the Covid pandemic is 'yet ahead'.

WHO chief said lockdowns alone can't end the pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, W.H.O said, “We want to re-emphasize that easing restrictions is not the end of epidemic in any country.” Watch the full video for more.

