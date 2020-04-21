Trending: Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds Temporarily Suspend "Feud" Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:01s - Published now Trending: Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds Temporarily Suspend "Feud" Actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman say they've temporarily suspended their good natured social media feud during the coronavirus pandemic because this is a time we all need to come together. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this entertainment.ie Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman cease their feud - for one day only https://t.co/BgqrYBsrfL 1 hour ago StarCentral Magazine Ryan Reynolds Takes A Swipe At Hugh Jackman’s Wedding Anniversary Tribute To His Wife https://t.co/kWe0ggtnqD 1 week ago