Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Her 94th Birthday Like the Rest of Us. On a Zoom Call With Family Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:24s - Published 2 days ago Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Her 94th Birthday Like the Rest of Us. On a Zoom Call With Family Queen Elizabeth is reportedly celebrating her birthday on Zoom with the Royal Family. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more. 0

