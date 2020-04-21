Global  

Amazon Warehouse Workers Will Protest Conditions At Work

Amazon Warehouse Workers Will Protest Conditions At Work

Amazon Warehouse Workers Will Protest Conditions At Work

Hundreds of U.S. Amazon workers will protest how Amazon handled the coronavirus pandemic.

According to worker rights group United for Respect, more than 300 workers will call in sick.

United for Respect claims there are several confirmed cases at over 130 U.S. warehouses.

According to Business Insider, warehouse workers said the company isn’t doing enough to protect them.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said to protect their workers they must conduct regular testing.

nayasala

Mary Wollstonecraft RT @4aPeoplesParty: Today, hundreds of Amazon workers will begin calling in sick. "In recent days, Amazon has confirmed at least 75 coronav… 27 seconds ago

BKTrending

Brooklyn Trending³³º¹ Amazon warehouse workers across the country say they will walk out today for the third time due to the company’s la… https://t.co/5MkKvVzg6o 28 seconds ago

DanArndtWrites

Arndt We Distant? RT @LaurenKGurley: NEW: The momentum for strike activity is growing at Amazon. Tomorrow Amazon warehouse workers will begin their biggest p… 1 minute ago

FreightWavesEVP

Ken Smith, EVP Today’s update on the tech impact of the #coronavirus: Amazon warehouse workers around the country are planning to… https://t.co/TBoL0kGjGB 14 minutes ago

