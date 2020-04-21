Amazon Warehouse Workers Will Protest Conditions At Work

Hundreds of U.S. Amazon workers will protest how Amazon handled the coronavirus pandemic.

According to worker rights group United for Respect, more than 300 workers will call in sick.

United for Respect claims there are several confirmed cases at over 130 U.S. warehouses.

According to Business Insider, warehouse workers said the company isn’t doing enough to protect them.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said to protect their workers they must conduct regular testing.