Virgin Australia airline nears collapse over COVID-19 crisis Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:02s - Published now Virgin Australia airline nears collapse over COVID-19 crisis The pandemic has forced Australia's second-largest domestic air carrier into voluntary administration, after the government refuses to bail it out. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Virgin Australia airline nears collapse over COVID-19 crisis: The pandemic has forced Australia's second-… https://t.co/RlzB1BTUdG 1 minute ago