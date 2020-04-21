stay at home extension or open up the state?

To be donated to second harvest.

Protests have begun rippling across the country about stay-at-home orders.as of now ... the governo's order still expires at the end of the month ... but how ready is acadiana to end the lockdown and get back to work?news1's cassie schirm hit a local supermarket to find out.

Cassie schirmther's a lot of opinions floating on social media right now on whether people think the state of louisiana should be open back up or continue in a shelter in place order i hit the streets to see exactly wha's on your mind.natfrom grocery stores to the gas station i asked everyone the same question natnat cassie asking questions do you think the state should open up yet or do you think the state should open up or stay shelter in place longer?

"i think louisiana should shelter in place a little longer i think i's common sense as a hotspot it is what it is we had mardi gras and i think marty grau exasperate the problem so i's unfortunate the timing so that way but it is what it is and we need to get rid of this thing as much as we can so just kicking the can down the road.""i think the more people who stay home the better off will be."" 'm more for sheltering in place a little longer w're all getting crazy staying at home but as long as we got good news le's just keeping it going a little while longer i would't mind going into may.

"but i also talked to people who say the stay at home order is doing more harm than good.

"i's hurting more people than i's helping anything i understand a lot of people are getting sick from the coronavirus but until everybody stops if they would do the stay at home order like the governor asked and only essential employees without but until that happens the coronavirus is just gonna keep spreading until then nothings gonna go back to normal.

" cassie asking the questionso you think it would be best for us to open everything up?"i mean yo're doing more harm than what yo're doing good right now i mean do you have everything closed but everybody still out and about 'm on the road every day doing roofing i try to keep my distance from everybody to protect me and my family but a lot of people are not doing basic hygiene."while others think the decision is best made by the government."it depends on the government and what they think because i do't have an opinion because to me the've been doing a good job so let them do it i's up to them.

" everyone i spoke with says they just hope this pandemic will be over sooner than later for louisiana so we can come together as a state.cassie schirmas of now the stay at home order for the state is set to end april 30th but that could change sometime this week.

In lafayette 'm cassie schirm news 15 we put a poll on our facebook page asking what you think should be done..out of almost 300 votes so far, 55-percent of people say its time to open up the state... while 45-percent says the stay home order