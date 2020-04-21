Captain Tom Moore virtually opens new Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published 2 hours ago Captain Tom Moore virtually opens new Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moorevirtually opens a new Nightingale hospital in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. Health Secretary Matt Hancock gave a speech thanking the NHS at the official opening on Tuesday. 0

