Colin Cowherd ranks the 10 best players in the NFL, says he would be OK trading Jamal Adams

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:40s - Published
Colin Cowherd ranks the top 10 best players in the NFL on today's show.

Also, hear why he says he would be OK with the New York Jets trading Jamal Adams despite being, in Colin's opinion, a top-10 player in the NFL.

