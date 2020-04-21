Colin Cowherd: Kevin Durant did not confront his issues with the Warriors — He ran instead Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:51s - Published now Colin Cowherd: Kevin Durant did not confront his issues with the Warriors — He ran instead In a recent video, Draymond Green talked about his issues with old Golden State Warriors teammate Kevin Durant. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that KD never properly handled his departure from the Warriors. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Superblood Wolf RT @BackAftaThis: June 30, 2016 - Colin Cowherd explains to us in great detail why there is ZERO chance that Kevin Durant will be signing w… 6 days ago Funhouse June 30, 2016 - Colin Cowherd explains to us in great detail why there is ZERO chance that Kevin Durant will be sig… https://t.co/MN5FZ0FjLq 1 week ago