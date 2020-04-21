Global  

Wall Street Down As Oil Crash Adds To Fears

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:38s - Published
(Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in U.S. oil prices and glum forecasts by companies foreshadowed the worst economic slump since the Great Depression.

All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes fell 1.5% or more, with energy .

SPNY sliding for the seventh time in eight sessions a day after the WTI contract CLc1 crashed below zero as oil traders ran out of storage for May deliveries.

0
